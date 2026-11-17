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An elevator ride with Jimmy Fallon, Questlove and Tariq took an unexpected turn when Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson stepped on board in a cold open for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The bit, titled "Elevator's Got The Hunger Games," brings the three stars of THE HUNGER GAMES together with the show's host and members of its house band.

The cold open places Lawrence, Hutcherson and Harrelson in the same elevator as Fallon, Questlove and Tariq, with the group bumping into one another as the doors close. The segment uses the film franchise as its premise, tying the three actors' appearance on the program to THE HUNGER GAMES.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

The program has recently featured a run of guests with stage and screen ties. Earlier this month, Anthony Mackie appeared to discuss his Broadway return in MACBETH, his series 12 12 12 and spoilers surrounding Avengers: Doomsday.

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