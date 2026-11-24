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THE HUNTING WIVES cast members Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jamie Ray Newman and Dermot Mulroney appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, November 24. The cast shares their reactions to the show's celebrity fans, including Ariana Grande and Julianne Moore.

Next, the cast teases what's in store for the highly anticipated Season 2 and shares how their friends and family react to the steamy scenes. They also play 'Never Have I Ever,' revealing which celebrities they've been mistaken for, the lies they've told to land a role and their on-set crushes.

Actor Eduardo Franco then joins Jennifer Hudson and reveals the moment he discovered just how enormous the 'Stranger Things' fanbase truly is. He also chats about landing a role written just for him in 'Focker-in-Law' and how he physically prepared for the role.

Finally, Hudson welcomes on-air correspondent Jenn Rodriguez for a chat. A surprise awaits her when her boyfriend proposes, and she has no idea it is coming.

Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES premieres on Netflix on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Several cast members have also been making the rounds ahead of the premiere, including Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow on The Drew Barrymore Show and Dermot Mulroney on TODAY.

Videos

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.







Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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