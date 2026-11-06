Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Doja Cat and WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Doja Cat and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike will join host Jennifer Hudson on the Friday, November 6 episode of THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW. Doja Cat is set to discuss her childhood alter ego, her new album 'Vie' and her mental health, while Ogwumike will talk about redefining success after basketball and inspiring the next generation.

Hudson kicks off the Friday, November 6 episode by wishing her late mother a heavenly 76th birthday. She shares the special resemblance they share and reveals how her signature short hairstyle was inspired by her mother.

Then, Doja Cat joins Hudson for a candid conversation, kicking things off with a fun chat about fashion and revealing just how many wigs she really owns. Doja also shares the story behind her childhood alter ego, 'Michael,' and why he's still a part of her life.

She opens up about the inspiration behind her new album, 'Vie', the role love played in creating it, and embracing her jealous side. Plus, Doja shares her special connection with Latto and gets real about her mental health journey, reflecting on what she's been through and how she continues to challenge herself to grow. Doja also takes on Rapid-Fire Questions.

WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike stops by and opens up about her final game and when she knew she was ready to retire and her epic statue. She also talks about her legacy and wanting to continue inspiring the next generation.

Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Her Mom's 76th Heavenly Birthday!

Doja Cat Shares the Story Behind Her Childhood Alter Ego and How He's Still Part of Her!

Doja Cat Reveals How Love, Jealousy, and Personal Growth Inspired Her New Album 'Vie'

Doja Cat's Confessions During Rapid-Fire Questions Are Hilarious!

Nneka Ogwumike on Redefining Success After Basketball and Inspiring the Next Generation!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Social Handles

Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow

Twitter: @JHudShow

TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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