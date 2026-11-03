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Jennifer Hudson Show Welcomes Cast of THE GREATEST, Omari Hardwick and Jaalen Best Discuss Muhammad Ali Biopic

Michael Ealy also discussed his early fame with BARBERSHOP and his daughter's reaction to his on-screen kissing scenes.

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Jennifer Hudson Show Welcomes Cast of THE GREATEST, Omari Hardwick and Jaalen Best Discuss Muhammad Ali Biopic

The cast of 'The Greatest' makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, November 3. Omari Hardwick and Jaalen Best discuss bringing Muhammad Ali's legacy to life. Jaalen also chats about his striking resemblance to the boxing legend, and Omar shares his memorable visit with him. Together, they reveal what it took to portray Muhammad Ali on screen.

Next, Michael Ealy joins the conversation to talk about the honor of portraying Malcolm X, his early fame with 'Barbershop,' and his 10-year-old daughter's reaction to his on-screen kissing scenes.

Later, 'The Greatest' cast members Dana Gourrier and Kai Parham join as they all take on a fun game, 'Float or Sting' in honor of 'Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee'.

Jaalen Best's UNBELIEVABLE Resemblance to Muhammad Ali Has Everyone Talking!

Michael Ealy on His Daughter Questioning His Love Scenes, 'Barbershop' Fame, and Playing Malcolm X

Muhammad Ali Once Said: 'Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee'!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

For more on the series, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of Jaalen Best on playing Muhammad Ali in THE GREATEST.

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Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson Show Welcomes Cast of THE GREATEST, Omari Hardwick and Jaalen Best Discuss Muhammad Ali Biopic Image

Jennifer Hudson Show Welcomes Cast of THE GREATEST, Omari Hardwick and Jaalen Best Discuss Muhammad Ali Biopic Image


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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