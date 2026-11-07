Jeff Hiller Discusses Learning Lines for Solo Show THE EXHIBITIONIST, Widow's Bay Role, and Sondheim Audition

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Jeff Hiller appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss how his character on Widow's Bay was originally supposed to die, how he learned the lines for his solo show THE EXHIBITIONIST, and his audition for Stephen Sondheim. The conversation ranged across television and stage work, with the solo show at the center of much of it.

In the first clip, Hiller spoke with host Seth Meyers about the Widow's Bay role, noting that the character was not initially meant to last. He also recounted an audition for Sondheim, one of the topics highlighted in the segment's description. The clip carries a title that points to a story involving his UCB improv background and an unusual setting in which he was recognized for it.

The second clip focuses on THE EXHIBITIONIST, the one-man show Hiller performs. In it, he speaks about the experience of carrying a show alone, a subject that connects to the first segment's discussion of learning the script. The source materials for the clips do not name a theatre or give performance dates for the production.

Taken together, the two appearances cover the practical side of Hiller's current work: memorizing the text of a solo piece, how a television part changed from its original plan, and an early encounter with Sondheim during an audition. Meyers steered the conversation toward each of these threads in turn.

Additional details on where and when THE EXHIBITIONIST plays were not included with the clips. Hiller's discussion of the show in the second segment centers on what it is like to perform it as the only person on stage.

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