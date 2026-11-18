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Jeff Bezos says he was heavily involved in the process that led to Robert Pattinson being cast as the next James Bond, and that Amazon MGM Studios initially leaned against the actor because he is already well known. The Amazon founder and chairman discussed the casting in a segment on TODAY.

According to the segment, the process included screen tests for five actors. Bezos said all of them were impressive by the time the list was narrowed, but that Pattinson stood out. "Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him, just because he's already so famous," Bezos said. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have someone a little more unknown."

The screen test changed that view. "In the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond," Bezos said. He also said the final decision was not made until the Friday before the news became public, just a few days ahead of the announcement.

Amazon's ownership of MGM Studios, which owns the 007 franchise, was cited in the segment as the reason Bezos had a say in the casting. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage reported on the reveal of Pattinson as the seventh actor to play Bond on Good Morning America.

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