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UN FLIC (1972), the 13th and final film from Gallic great Jean-Pierre Melville (Bob Le Flambeur, Army of Shadows), starring Alain Delon and Catherine Deneuve, will run at Film Forum from Friday, January 1 through Thursday, January 7 in a new 4K restoration.

The film also stars Richard Crenna. It is in French with English subtitles.

'Piano-playing Alain Delon and nightclub owner Richard Crenna (U.S. television star, Wait Until Dark, and Rambo's mentor) both love Catherine Deneuve–who doesn't? The only trouble is, one's a post-burn-out cop and the other is bent on the heist of a lifetime–and are they both looking past her at each other? Melville's final work features minimalistically iconic performances from the star trio: a never more jadedly detached Delon; a never more chillingly icy Deneuve; and a surprisingly effective, smilingly insinuating Crenna; with two trademark heists, the first a near wordless bank job on a deserted, bleakly rain-sodden seaside street; and a nerve-shredding, timed-to-the-second drug snatch done via helicopter-to-train transfer–and back again.' – Michael Jeck

Credits

Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Melville

Producer: Robert Dorfmann

With Alain Delon, Richard Crenna, Catherine Deneuve

Cinematography by Walter Wottitz

Editing by Patricia Nény

Music by Michel Colombier

In French with English subtitles

France/Italy | 1972 | Approx. 98 minutes | Rialto Pictures

4K restoration by Studiocanal, with the support of the CNC at the Transperfect Media laboratory.

Presented with support from the George Fasel Memorial Fund for Classic French Cinema.

Film Forum's repertory calendar is programmed by Bruce Goldstein, Repertory Artistic Director.

Event Details

Film Forum, 209 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10014

Friday, January 1 through Thursday, January 7

Box Office: 212-727-8110

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