Jean-Pierre Melville's UN FLIC to Return in New 4K Restoration at Film Forum
Richard Crenna, Alain Delon, and Catherine Deneuve star in the French-language thriller, which will screen with English subtitles.
UN FLIC (1972), the 13th and final film from Gallic great Jean-Pierre Melville (Bob Le Flambeur, Army of Shadows), starring Alain Delon and Catherine Deneuve, will run at Film Forum from Friday, January 1 through Thursday, January 7 in a new 4K restoration.
The film also stars Richard Crenna. It is in French with English subtitles.
'Piano-playing Alain Delon and nightclub owner Richard Crenna (U.S. television star, Wait Until Dark, and Rambo's mentor) both love Catherine Deneuve–who doesn't? The only trouble is, one's a post-burn-out cop and the other is bent on the heist of a lifetime–and are they both looking past her at each other? Melville's final work features minimalistically iconic performances from the star trio: a never more jadedly detached Delon; a never more chillingly icy Deneuve; and a surprisingly effective, smilingly insinuating Crenna; with two trademark heists, the first a near wordless bank job on a deserted, bleakly rain-sodden seaside street; and a nerve-shredding, timed-to-the-second drug snatch done via helicopter-to-train transfer–and back again.' – Michael Jeck
Credits
Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Melville
Producer: Robert Dorfmann
With Alain Delon, Richard Crenna, Catherine Deneuve
Cinematography by Walter Wottitz
Editing by Patricia Nény
Music by Michel Colombier
In French with English subtitles
France/Italy | 1972 | Approx. 98 minutes | Rialto Pictures
4K restoration by Studiocanal, with the support of the CNC at the Transperfect Media laboratory.
Presented with support from the George Fasel Memorial Fund for Classic French Cinema.
Film Forum's repertory calendar is programmed by Bruce Goldstein, Repertory Artistic Director.
Event Details
Film Forum, 209 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10014
Friday, January 1 through Thursday, January 7
Box Office: 212-727-8110
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.