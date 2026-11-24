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Jason Bateman joined Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss spending Thanksgiving at Kimmel's house, where he insists his food be served very hot. Kimmel introduced Bateman as an actor and director whose podcast SmartLess is one of the most popular in the world and whose Emmy-winning show DTF St. Louis is on HBO Max.

Kimmel said he installed a microwave near the dining table for Bateman. "It's called Jason's microwave. It has never been used for any purpose other than your food," Kimmel said, adding that a Post-it note there last year read, "Welcome Jason. Happy Thanksgiving." Bateman said his mother is from England, where Thanksgiving is not a big holiday, and described his own cooking as limited to eggs and boiling pasta, which he said he tops with jarred sauce and heats in the microwave.

Kimmel also played a video recorded for the show by Miles Eaton, an actor who imitates Bateman on Instagram. Bateman said he walked into his bedroom one night to find his wife Amanda watching the account and hearing his own voice. The two also compared holiday habits, including when to put up and take down the Christmas tree.

Later in the segment, Kimmel showed a child safety public service announcement Bateman made in the 1980s for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Bateman opened the conversation by giving Kimmel a holiday gift, and the show's description also notes he discussed sold-out SmartLess shows at the Hollywood Bowl with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett and moderating a Q&A with director David Fincher.

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