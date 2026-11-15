Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW With 12-Year-Old Rapper JJQ

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Jane Lynch makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Monday, November 16. Jennifer congratulates Jane on celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary, and she shares what makes her relationship work! She also reflects on working with the late, great Catherine O'Hara on one of her early films, 'Best in Show.' Plus, Jane reveals she's ready for a 'Glee' reboot and to bring back Sue Sylvester!

Then, Jane and Jennifer are surprised by their best friends, Kate Flannery and Tia, for a special BFF edition of 'The Weakest Link'! Find out who is the best texter, the messiest and more!

Plus, 12-year-old rapper JJ Qaiyum, aka 'JJQ,' from Chicago, IL, joins Jennifer. The young rapper shares his love and knowledge of hip-hop and his reaction to going viral after performing on Lollapalooza's kids' stage. Don't miss JJQ as he blows the crowd away with his rap skills!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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