"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie Take On Drew Barrymore in Challenge
The challenge had real stakes, with one audience member set to win a prize tied to an Alpine tour.
Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie went head-to-head with Drew Barrymore and Sunny Anderson in a team challenge on The Drew Barrymore Show, with a prize for one audience member riding on the outcome.
The segment pitted Mackie and Dornan against Barrymore and Anderson in a game with real stakes: one lucky audience member would walk away with a big prize. The prize is tied to a Collette travel tour, with the segment pointing viewers to the company's Exploring the Alpine Countries itinerary in Switzerland for anyone interested in booking their own trip.
The challenge is the latest in a run of recent conversations and segments on Barrymore's daytime program. Chris O'Donnell recently sat down with Barrymore to discuss his series 9-1-1: NASHVILLE and to recreate a car scene from MAD LOVE, as covered in Chris O'Donnell and Drew Barrymore Recreate MAD LOVE Car Scene. Meghann Fahy also appeared on the show to talk about her role in THE GOOD DAUGHTER and WHITE LOTUS and to play a game called "Couch Cushion Confessions."
The Drew Barrymore Show airs as a daytime program that mixes news, pop culture, human interest and comedy. The show's website is thedrewbarrymoreshow.com.
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