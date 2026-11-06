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Jalen Brunson Makes Acting Debut on LAW & ORDER: SVU

The Knicks guard traded his jersey for a police badge in a guest role with Mariska Hargitay.

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Knicks star Jalen Brunson has made his acting debut on LAW & ORDER: SVU, appearing in the series after swapping his basketball jersey for a police badge. A new clip from the appearance, featured by TODAY, shows Brunson in his first on-screen acting role.

According to the description of the segment, the debut came with a little help from Mariska Hargitay, who is identified as a New York superfan. The clip frames the role as a departure from Brunson's usual setting on the basketball court, with the Knicks guard playing a character connected to law enforcement.

The footage highlights the crossover between New York sports and one of the city's most recognizable television franchises. LAW & ORDER: SVU is set in New York, and Brunson's appearance pairs a current Knicks player with the show's lead.

The available details do not specify the episode, the character Brunson plays, or when the installment airs, and no additional information about his future acting plans was included with the segment.

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