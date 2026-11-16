Jaime Ray Newman on Going 'All In' for THE HUNTING WIVES Season 2

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Jaime Ray Newman said the creative team chose to push harder rather than pull back for the second season of THE HUNTING WIVES. Appearing on TODAY to discuss the Netflix drama, in which she plays Callie, Newman said, "I think that we could've shied away or we could have doubled down and we doubled down." She added, "I think we understood the assignment and we just went full-on all in this season."

Newman also shared that production on Season Three is set to begin very soon. During the segment she discussed her role in an upcoming limited series about JonBenét Ramsey.

Netflix has set Season Two of THE HUNTING WIVES to premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026. According to the streamer, Sophie and Margo begin the season on the outs, but old secrets and new foes force them back together, raising the question of whether they are the hunters or the hunted. Newman is among the series regulars alongside Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit. The series was created by Rebecca Cutter, with the first-look details covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the Season Two premiere.

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