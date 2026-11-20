NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Jackie Tohn told Jimmy Kimmel about pulling a calf muscle while playing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with her NOBODY WANTS THIS co-star Timothy Simons, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tohn plays Esther on the Netflix series, whose third season is now streaming.

Tohn said she and Simons, who plays her husband on the show, competed as a team for charity, and that having a partner made the game less stressful than her earlier turn on Celebrity Jeopardy. After celebrating a correct answer, she said, "I genuinely pulled a muscle in that moment." During a commercial break, she told a woman in the studio audience about the injury, and the woman handed over a banana from under her seat. "I ate the girl's banana. I think it helped," Tohn said.

Tohn also brought a report she wrote in eighth-grade home economics titled Acting as a Career. The cover featured pictures of people she admired, including Joan Rivers, Tom Hanks, Courtney Cox, Julia Roberts, Jim Carrey, John Travolta, Dave Letterman and MTV VJ Dan Cortez. She said the only person from the cover she has met is Pauly Shore. Reading from the report, she quoted her younger self: "My dream is to be on the 'silver screen' and on 'Broadway.'" She said the report earned a 95.

Tohn also discussed the season three love triangle involving Esther, Justine Lupe's character and Simons' character. She said fans have asked what she wants to happen and that she leaves that to the writers, though she is "a little bit rooting for Sasha and Esther." Lupe also appeared on the program recently to talk about the series, as covered in this BroadwayWorld story.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone