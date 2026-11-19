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Jackie Tohn is the guest on SiriusXM's 'Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.' In the episode, she reflects on her lifelong obsession with Gilda Radner and how playing the comedy legend became a turning point in her career, leading to her breakout in GLOW. She also says getting eliminated before the Top 12 of American Idol saved her career, and she recalls being unexpectedly fired from the ABC sitcom Regular Joe at 23.

Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa airs Tuesdays at 5pm ET on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel, and is available to stream wherever you get your podcasts.

Jackie Tohn Reveals How Playing Gilda Radner Changed Her Career and Led to GLOW

Jackie Tohn: I had the Best of Gilda VHS, and I played that tape. I mean, I had to get it replaced a couple times, and I played it on the VCR in my bedroom.

And so I just was obsessed with her. I knew Roseanne Roseannadanna and Emily Litella, and I knew how to do all of them. That was, like, my thing. When I would go on character auditions, I would just do all of Gilda's characters and just be like, 'If you want me to do something else, I can, but also these.'

And, like, when's that going to come in handy? And then I auditioned for this movie.

I point to that movie as, like, the life changer, game changer. That's when it all started.

Kelly Ripa: Everything sort of fell into place after that.

Jackie Tohn: Yep. Because the woman who cast—Allison Jones cast me as Gilda, and she's one of the best, most prestigious, really, casting directors that there are.

And then her protégé is this girl, Jen Euston, who cast GLOW, which was the show I was on before Nobody Wants This.

Kelly Ripa: I was going to say, was GLOW after Gilda?

Jackie Tohn: Yep. Just. I think Gilda was in April and GLOW was in August.

And I hadn't worked, when I tell you, years, Kelly, when I tell you. That's when I was starting to really, really do commercials, and I was touring, and I was doing musical comedy, and I was doing a ton of stand-up.

And I was living in a one-bedroom apartment, driving a 15-year-old '99 RAV4. I think I drove that car till 2015.

And so I was on that race for a long time.

And then I didn't even really make money on GLOW and Gilda, but it got me—

Kelly Ripa: It changed the—it shifted the narrative.

Jackie Tohn: It got me more at-bats. It got me in a place where you're in the conversation.

Jackie Tohn Reveals Why Not Winning American Idol May Have Saved Her Career

Jackie Tohn: I mean, it's such a long time ago at this point, but when Kris won, he was putting out hit records. And then it's just the Idol machine, and then until the next year when the next Idol replaces the one prior.

Kelly Ripa: I still think that the job of American Idol is to not win American Idol. As long as you don't win, you—I mean, there's a couple of winners that have done well, but for the most part, the not winning is the thing.

Jackie Tohn: A hundred percent.

Kelly Ripa: Jennifer Hudson. You.

Jackie Tohn: Yep. I got to a weird place on Idol where, had I gotten further, they would have owned me for years. I think three years or something.

But I got to the top 36, and then since I didn't make it to the top 12 or the top 10, that's the touring. Those are the people they really get their claws in, and then you're not allowed to do anything because they don't want the careers of the people who didn't win to eclipse their winner.

Kelly Ripa: Oh my God, which is what happens.

Jackie Tohn: You've just signed your life away, right?

Kelly Ripa: Mm-hmm. And so what did you think about the judges? Who were the judges then?

Jackie Tohn: I'm telling you, I just took another half of Advil Cold and Sinus, and you cannot get me down, sweetie.

Male voice: My bologna has a first name...

Jackie Tohn: It's O-S-C-A-R!

Male voice: My bologna has a second name...

Jackie Tohn: It's M-A-Y-E-R!

Kelly Ripa: I love that she's singing, like, love ballad versions.

Another voice: We'll just stick them in during the interview. We'll just throw them in.

Male voice: Yeah, we'll throw them in at the right time.

Kelly Ripa: So which judge was your favorite?

Another voice: Yeah, who was your favorite judge?

Jackie Tohn: Paula, for sure. I mean, Paula was such a little cutie.

I remember, this was the biggest thing that had ever happened to me up until this point in my career. She went on Leno, and he asked her who her favorites were and who the frontrunners were.

And she said me and this other kid, who I believe came in third, named Danny Gokey, who's this amazing gospel singer, raspy.

But she was like, 'I just love that Jackie Tohn.'

And then all the rags picked up that Paula Abdul had said my name, and it was this big, huge deal.

And then right when I went back the following week, because my season was a weird one. They did top 36 instead of 24. It was the only time they ever did that because they realized it was a fail.

Kelly Ripa: Right. Wow.

Jackie Tohn: So I made the top 36, and then 24 people went home in one episode.

Kelly Ripa: Wow.

Jackie Tohn: So it was just a bloodbath.

Kelly Ripa: Oh man.

Jackie Tohn: And in those 24, I went home. But it was right after Paula had been like, 'My favorite is this little mouse...'

Jackie Tohn Reveals She Was Fired From an ABC Sitcom After Booking the Role — and Replaced by the Original Actress

Jackie Tohn: I'm not—I don't know if ignorance is the right word, but maybe positive, optimistic, and ignorant can be interchangeable in this one instance, which is, I don't know that I'm ignorant or optimistic enough to have done season one of Nobody Wants This and been like, 'Look out, fers, we got a hit!'

You'd never say that. It's too dangerous.

Kelly Ripa: Right. But I am one of those people, not for myself, but for other people, I'm like, 'Oh, you are, like, this is it. Your ship has come in.'

Jackie Tohn: I'm the same. Oh, I will big—the people I love, you're about to get bigged up. Look no further. Look no further.

But with my own stuff, and hope is so delicate—

Kelly Ripa: You don't want to say it. You don't want to even entertain it.

Jackie Tohn: And I've just been doing this for 37 years. It's no joke. I can't, I truly—it would, if you don't have another four hours, I can't list the amount of times that I made a thing.

First of all, impossible to get the job.

Kelly Ripa: Right.

Jackie Tohn: So then you get the job, and then people like it? It's unheard of.

Want to hear something crazy? When I was—oh, here comes fing wrist bites again. Here he's biting your wrist.

Kelly Ripa: Come on.

Jackie Tohn: I have a story to tell…. So when I was 23—

Kelly Ripa: It's a great year. Twenty-three is a great year.

Jackie Tohn: Twenty-three is a great year, except for this one little nugget.

So, 23, I booked a series called Regular Joe. And there were—it was a big family in the pilot, and created by David Litt, who did King of Queens. Judd Hirsch, Daniel Stern, like, let's go.

And I didn't audition for the original pilot, and some actress got it. And it was this big family, and then there were these massive rewrites, but they were going to pick it up for a midseason.

And they fire everybody except Judd Hirsch and Daniel Stern.

I go on the audition, and I get the part of the daughter. I'm now replacing this poor girl that was in the pilot.

Halfway through my workweek, my parents are in my car to come and watch the live taping, and I'm about to drop them off in my dressing room. And as I pull up—

And now keep in mind, in between my booking it and filming it, we had a huge party at my parents' house in New York.

Kelly Ripa: I know where this is headed.

Jackie Tohn: There was my picture on a cake. Everyone came.

And now I'm dropping my parents off at my dressing room while we're shooting, and there's a man paint-rolling my name off my parking space.

And this is why you don't have a party until you see your ass on that television screen.

Kelly Ripa: Right, right. No, I get it. Ugh.

Jackie Tohn: And that was 23. So I got fired.

Kelly Ripa: Did you go grab your—you grabbed your parents?

Jackie Tohn: Uh-huh.

Kelly Ripa: And said, 'We're not staying for this taping.'

Jackie Tohn: We are not. Yes, I think we'll head out before the taping.

Kelly Ripa: Who replaced you? Who replaced you?

Jackie Tohn: You already know. The girl who they fired from the pilot.

Kelly Ripa: No!

Jackie Tohn: Yep. Crazy.

Kelly Ripa: That's fing crazy.

Jackie Tohn: It's crazy. And it has nothing to do with you. I thought my career was over, and now I'm this dented can that no one's going to want to hire.

And in fact, it was the opposite, because I was this girl who'd never really done that much before, and now I booked this ABC series. So people were kind of awake and taking meetings with me and stuff, and it ended up not being so bad.

Kelly Ripa: Did you cry? Did you cry?

Jackie Tohn: I think I more than cried. I think it was the first time I struggled with depression. And I had anxiety my whole life, but this, I think, was the first time I was like, 'Oh, I'm in, like, a not—'

Kelly Ripa: Always waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Jackie Tohn: Yeah. What's it? Oh, scorched earth. I was going to say charred earth. Good thing I didn't.

But it was like this scorched earth was first. I think it's—I don't know if saying this is offensive, but the stages of grief, where you're just like, I was so fing angry.

I didn't know where to throw myself, and what happened here? And then negotiating, and can we talk to the writer? And can we talk to—

Kelly Ripa: And what does your agent say? Why doesn't your—why weren't—

Jackie Tohn: She says, 'Sorry.' She's like, 'They rehired the girl.'

Kelly Ripa: And who was the girl? Do you remember the girl?

Jackie Tohn: Yes. Actually, the girl's fing awesome. Her name is—I was going to say was—

Kelly Ripa: Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Jackie Tohn: Maybe you've heard of her. Penelope Cruz.

No, it was this girl, Kelly Karbacz, who, funny enough, she did the six episodes, and I was so happy that she got kind of her job back. That was the one, like, oh God, we've both been through—

And I also didn't mention, I saw her at the test. They said, 'We're not going to fly you in to test, but if you want to retest, you can fly yourself out here and you can retest.'

So with her own dime that she didn't have, she flew herself in from New York, retested, and then I booked it.

She was devastated, flew home with her tail between her legs. Then I got fired, she got rehired.

And then she was on Orange Is the New Black while I was on GLOW, and we kept running into each other at Netflix parties and being like, 'That was a weird time.'

I mean, it's psychological warfare.

Credit: SiriusXM's 'Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.' The show is available at Apple Podcasts.

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