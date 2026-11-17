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NBC will air the hourlong special 'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' live on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also simulcast live on Peacock.

The special will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer and will feature interviews with 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' performers, actress and singer Mckenna Grace, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr.

On the eve of the 100th 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade,' viewers will enjoy an all-access look at the Macy's Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York, including the iconic characters making their grand return to the parade after decades away.

Creator Taylen Biggs will serve as a special 34th Street correspondent at Herald Square, providing behind-the-scenes coverage of Parade rehearsals on the eve of the 100th march.

Viewers will meet superfans whose lives have been changed by the parade, and dancers from The Divine Nine Unity Step Team will share a live exclusive preview of their 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' performance.

'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' is produced by Done + Dusted. Katy Mullan and Jim Cantiello serve as executive producers.

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