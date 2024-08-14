JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL Coming to Cinemas Worldwide in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global popstar Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS invites audiences on a personal journey in the captivating new film, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. Launching with limited screenings worldwide in over 120 countries and regions on September 18, the film offers an intimate look at Jung Kook's extraordinary rise to stardom. Delving into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges faced by a global superstar, the film presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews alongside electrifying concert performances. Marking the tenth BTS feature film produced by HYBE, this poignant portrait showcases Jung Kook's unwavering dedication and artistic evolution.

Tickets for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 6am PT. Fans can visit JUNGKOOK-IAMSTILL.COM for more information and ticketing details.

CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby, said: “We're excited to continue our strong partnership with HYBE on this incredible project. Bringing Jung Kook's story to the big screen is a testament to the power of shared experiences, and we can't wait for fans to come together and enjoy this film with fellow ARMY (BTS’ fandom)."

Directed by Junsoo Park and produced by Jiwon Yoon, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL chronicles Jung Kook's eight-month journey, following his historic solo debut with "Seven (feat. Latto)" in July 2023. The single reached the top of the Billboard HOT 100 chart catapulting Jung Kook to international fame as a solo performer, solidifying his status as a global popstar.

Besides his No. 1 with "Seven (feat. Latto)," his singles "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" and "Standing Next to You" all reached the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100, making him the first K-pop solo artist to have three tracks simultaneously placed in the top 10 spots in the chart. His album GOLDEN further cemented his legacy, remaining on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 24 consecutive weeks.

Don't miss this captivating look at one of music's most celebrated figures. Witness Jung Kook share his remarkable rise to fame and heartfelt moments with his devoted fans, ARMY, in JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

About Jung Kook of BTS

Jung Kook (Jeon, Jeongguk) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Jung Kook has been proving his wide spectrum of musical talent through solo works such as “Euphoria,” “My Time” and “Still With You,” as well as collaborative singles with global artists including Lauv and Charlie Puth. Jung Kook is credited on multiple BTS tracks including the Japanese single “Your eyes tell,” “Stay” from BE, and “Run BTS” from Proof. Jung Kook also participated in singing “Dreamers,” the Official Soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which he performed at the Opening Ceremony. In July 2023, the global popstar released his RIAA platinum-certified (as of November 2023) first solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s ‘Top Song Global' charts, as well as at No. 3 on the UK official singles chart. He released his sophomore single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” in September, followed by his first solo album GOLDEN in November.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Comments