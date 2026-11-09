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JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD New Character Posters Released Ahead of December Release

The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and also features Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito.

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JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD New Character Posters Released Ahead of December Release

New character posters have been released for Jumanji: Open World, the latest installment in the action-adventure film franchise. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on December 25, 2026.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in the film, described as the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. The film also features Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito.

This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com.

The Jumanji: Open World trailer and photos were previously released. Read more.

Synopsis

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Creative Team

Directed by: Jake Kasdan

Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg

Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg

Produced by: Matt Tolmach, p.g.a.; Jake Kasdan; Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a.; Dany Garcia; Hiram Garcia, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Barry Waldman, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Chris Van Allsburg, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber

Cast

Dwayne Johnson

Jack Black

Kevin Hart

Karen Gillan

Alex Wolff

Morgan Turner

Ser'Darius Blain

Madison Iseman

with Nick Jonas

and Danny DeVito

Credits not final.

JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD New Character Posters Released Ahead of December Release Image

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