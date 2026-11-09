My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD New Character Posters Released Ahead of December Release
The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and also features Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito.
New character posters have been released for Jumanji: Open World, the latest installment in the action-adventure film franchise. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on December 25, 2026.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in the film, described as the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. The film also features Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito.
This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. For future rating information, please visit www.filmratings.com.
The Jumanji: Open World trailer and photos were previously released. Read more.
Synopsis
This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.
Creative Team
Directed by: Jake Kasdan
Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg
Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg
Produced by: Matt Tolmach, p.g.a.; Jake Kasdan; Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a.; Dany Garcia; Hiram Garcia, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Barry Waldman, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Chris Van Allsburg, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber
Cast
Morgan Turner
Ser'Darius Blain
with Nick Jonas
and Danny DeVito
Credits not final.
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