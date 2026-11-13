JONATHAN SANFORD Composes Score for THE GOOD DAUGHTER Series Soundtrack Album

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Lakeshore Records has released THE GOOD DAUGHTER—Original Series Soundtrack with music by Jonathan Sanford. The album is available digitally today, November 13, and all episodes of the series are streaming now on Peacock.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/good-daughter

About The Good Daughter

The Good Daughter is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte – now a lawyer like her father – is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

Track List

01. The Spirit Above And The Spirit Below

02. One Two Go

03. Are We Safe Yet?

04. Tree Cutters

05. New And Old

06. Call Your Dog

07. A Bit Less Traveled

08. Picking Up

09. Mathing The Math

10. Private Moments

11. Theories And Things

12. Things We Hold Dear

13. Found Letters

14. Sweet Child O' Mine - Jonathan Sanford, Meghann Fahy

15. The Flames Surround Us

16. Suspicious Activity

17. Between Sisters

18. Missing Pieces

19. Three Fifths

20. You Have No Friends Here

21. Hidden Gems

22. Sweet Child O' Mine (Extended) - Jonathan Sanford, Meghann Fahy

Smart Link: https://orcd.co/good-daughter

About Jonathan Sanford

Jonathan Sanford is a Los Angeles-based composer, music producer, and saxophonist scoring music for films, television, and stage. He is known for bringing unique sounds and unexpected ideas through an analog exploration process.

Sanford recently scored the drama feature National Champions for STX Entertainment directed by Ric Waugh and starring J.K. Simmons, Stephan James, and Uzo Aduba. His other recent work includes the Universal / Netflix comedy feature Good On Paper starring Iliza Schlesinger and Margaret Cho and directed by Kimmy Gatewood, Teenage Bounty Hunters, a Netflix series from Tilted Productions (GLOW, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds), the Netflix series Social Distance, the documentary Hold Your Fire which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, the drama romance feature On Our Way, and the comedy drama feature Welcome Matt. He is also the composer of USA's noir television drama Dare Me, based on the novel by Megan Abbott. Upcoming for Jonathan is the NBCUniversal / Amazon TV series As We See It from executive producer Jason Katims.

Sanford's other previous work includes That Moment When for PBSNews Hour/Facebook Watch, original songs for YouTube's Weird City, score for the EKO interactive series Timeline, and Off-Broadway stage play Tomorrow In The Battle (Stripped Scripts). Sanford has also scored documentaries for Syracuse professor Richard Breyer, tracks for Run and Jump directed by Oscar-nominated Steph Green, and short films with premieres at Tribeca and Cannes Film Festivals.

Sanford was born in Baltimore, Maryland, studying piano and violin before deciding on the saxophone at age nine. Jonathan went on to study classical saxophone, under the tutelage of Dr. Frederick Hemke at Northwestern University, where he was also a member of the 1996 Big Ten Championship Football Team. As a saxophonist and vocalist, Jonathan has shared the stage with legendary artists including Max Roach, Eddie Palmieri, Danilo Perez, and Bobby McFerrin.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

Lakeshore's blog Soundtracks, Scores And More is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.





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