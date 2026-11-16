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The official trailer for Jane Elliott AGAINST THE WORLD has been released, with the film set to open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 4, 2026.

The trailer debuts after a clip from the film went viral over the weekend, reaching 10 million views across social platforms. That same weekend, Rosie O'Donnell and Sheila Nevins announced they have joined as Executive Producers.

The film's social following has surged ahead of release: Instagram grew from 500 to 60K followers, and Facebook from under 1K to 45K.

The film is directed by Judd Ehrlich and features Jane Elliott, Killer Mike, Ibram X. Kendi, Yohuru Williams, Brianna Holt and Dianne Cox.

Synopsis

The morning after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, Jane Elliott divided her all-white third-grade class in Riceville, Iowa, by eye color. Her lesson in discrimination made her a national figure and a target.

Nearly sixty years later, Jane Elliott AGAINST THE WORLD finds her as funny and combative as ever. She stands with students, teachers, and families in Temecula, California, fighting restrictions on teaching race and history. At home, her daughters ask her to acknowledge what her refusal to stay silent has cost them.

The woman who spent a lifetime asking others to change must now try to change herself.

Credits

Directed by: Judd Ehrlich

Produced by: Judd Ehrlich, Max Powers, Elena Gaby

Executive Produced by: Rosie O'Donnell and Sheila Nevins

Cinematography by: Peter Eliot Buntaine, Sean Hanley

Edited by: Max Powers, Leah Goudsmit, Albin Pepe

Composed by: Khari Mateen

Featuring: Jane Elliott, Killer Mike, Ibram X. Kendi, Yohuru Williams, Brianna Holt, Dianne Cox

Festivals & Awards

Bentonville Film Festival - Best Documentary (Jury Award)

Boulder International Film Festival: People's Choice Award for Best Feature

Cleveland International Film Festival: Roxanne T. Mueller Audience Choice Award for Best Documentary Feature; Honorable Mention, Greg Gund Memorial Standing Up Competition

Sonoma International Film Festival: A3 Audience Award for Best Documentary

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival: Audience Choice Award for Feature Documentary (2026)

I Will Tell International Film Festival, London: Best Feature Documentary

Cedar River Film Festival: Iowa Legacy Award (2026)

Sundance Film Festival 2026

DOC NYC 2026

For more information, visit www.janeelliottfilm.com or follow @janeelliottfilm.









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