It's Sugar Launches New STRANGER THINGS Season 3 Exclusive Collection

IT'SUGAR, the largest specialty candy retailer in the world with over 100 retail locations has announced a new exclusive Season 3 "Stranger Things" candy collection just in time to celebrate the return of the Emmy-nominated Netflix Original Series on July 4th.

The new "Stranger Things" Season 3 collection includes Scoops Ahoy Gummy Ice Cream Pint, Hawkins Fertilizer Edible Pellets, Camp Know Where Survival Kit, Erica's Sugar Justice Box, Hawkins Pool Gummy Life Preserver, Dump Your Ass Chocolate Bar, Radioactive Candy Ooze, and Character lollipops. IT'SUGAR rounds out the assortment with the addition "Stranger Things" tee-shirts, pool floats, beach blankets, and other souvenirs from the series.

The full "Stranger Things" collection is available tomorrow, July 4th, at all IT'SUGAR stores and online at itsugar.com. Prices range from $3.99 to $29.99.

"It was a dream to partner with Netflix on another exclusive collection," said Justin Clinger, Design and Marketing Director at IT'SUGAR. "As fans of the series, we worked to create an authentic and immersive line that Stranger Things devotees will appreciate."

IT'SUGAR introduced their first "Stranger Things" candy collection in October of 2018 by incorporating key themes from the show such as Gummy Waffles, Missing Barb Malted Milk Ball Carton, Edible Slime from the Upside-Down, and a Pollywog Gummy.

IT'SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation's family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC.

About IT'SUGAR: Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become the largest specialty candy retailer in the world. The IT'SUGAR Empire consists of over 100 retail locations in U.S. hotspots such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Known for their absurdly wonderful sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT'SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer rules and more sugar. For additional information, please visit https://itsugar.com/

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, as well as its real estate and middle market divisions which includes its ownership interest of IT'SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.





