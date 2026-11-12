My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Isa Aguiar to Make Debut With Solo Show OUR INHERITANCE at The Chain Theatre
The solo work draws on memory, humor and survival, and Aguiar is a former Division 1 tennis player turned writer and performer based in NYC.
By: Rachel Stone
Isa Aguiar, a former Division 1 tennis player, is currently an up-and-coming writer and performer based in NYC. She will make her debut with the solo show OUR INHERITANCE, which investigates her relationship with her transgender, immigrant mother living with HIV.
OUR INHERITANCE is an autobiographical one-woman show written and performed by Aguiar. Using memory, humor and survival, the show explores what it takes to keep a family alive.
OUR INHERITANCE premieres at The Chain Theatre in NYC on Jan 29-31.
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