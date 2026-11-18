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Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading true crime network, announced new winter premieres delving into chilling crimes in the workplace and elaborate criminal coverups. I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS premieres on Tuesday, November 24 at 10/9c and will be followed by STAGED: DEADLY DECEPTIONS airing Wednesday, December 2 at 10/9c.

I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS

Over the course of six episodes, I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS explores murder cases from across the country where simmering resentments and personal vendettas in the workplace escalate to a lethal place. Through first-hand accounts from those closest to the cases and insight into the investigations as they unfolded, I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS exposes how everyday professional conflicts in business of all kinds can take a devastating turn. In the premiere episode, airing Tuesday, November 24, a hard-nosed aviation boss of an Arizona aerospace company is gunned down – when law enforcement suspicion turns towards the employees, everyone begins to ask: who hated the boss enough to kill him?

New episodes of I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS will premiere weekly on Tuesdays at 10/9c and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A first look at the trailer can be found below. I WANT TO KILL MY BOSS is produced for Investigation Discovery by October Films.

STAGED: DEADLY DECEPTIONS

Guided by true crime experts, including renowned forensic psychologist and criminologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland, the 10-episode series STAGED: DEADLY DECEPTIONS delves into seemingly straightforward cases of random violence, tragic accidents, or suicide to reveal the true deadly calculation and manipulation that are at the core. Examining the psychology behind the criminals that stage crimes and featuring accounts from the officers who exposed them, STAGED unpacks the methods and motivations behind these carefully orchestrated deceptions. In the season premiere 'Garage Abduction,' on Wednesday, December 2, a frantic 911 call from a California gas station launches a search for missing mother, after her boyfriend claims masked robbers tied him up and abducted her. Investigators quickly notice evidence contradictions and troubling inconsistencies in his story and start to suspect this crime scene may have been carefully staged.

New episodes of STAGED: DEADLY DECEPTIONS will premiere weekly on Tuesdays at 10/9c and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A first look at the trailer can be found below. STAGED: DEADLY DECEPTIONS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Enderley Pictures, with worldwide distribution by Off the Fence.

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. For exclusive digital content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or YouTube.

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