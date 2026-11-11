Ice-T Shares Sneak Peek of LAW & ORDER: SVU 600th Episode

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Ice-T gave TODAY a sneak peek at the 600th episode of LAW & ORDER: SVU, using the segment to reflect on his long run with the series. The rapper and actor discussed holding the record as the longest-running male actor on a television show and offered his view on why the series continues to draw viewers. 'It's part entertainment and part therapy,' he said, adding, 'you get something different.'

The conversation also turned to his off-screen history with co-star Mariska Hargitay. Ice-T said the two appeared together in a commercial, and he joked that Hargitay stole the tag line. He also revealed that the two lived on the same street long before he joined SVU.

Ice-T has played Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola on the NBC procedural for 27 seasons, as BroadwayWorld reported when he discussed what keeps him returning to the role during an appearance on THE VIEW. In that conversation he also talked about a new movie project teaming him with Snoop Dogg.

The 600th episode arrives during the show's 28th season. Costar Kelli Giddish also spoke with TODAY about the milestone season, telling the program, 'We're back and it feels so good,' and addressing a reunion with Chris Meloni.

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