IT'S FLORIDA, MAN. Season 3 to Premiere on HBO With Vanessa Hudgens and Bob Odenkirk

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Season 3 of the HBO Original late-night comedy series IT'S FLORIDA, MAN. debuts Friday, December 4 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly on Fridays at the same time, concluding with the finale on Friday, January 8.

From Rough House Pictures (HBO's Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones), this outrageous late-night comedy series tells the unbelievable, ripped-from-the-headlines true tales of the Sunshine State. Featuring candid accounts from everyday Floridians playfully recreated by a rotating cast of actors and comedians, this hilarious and irreverent series sheds light on the viral, wacky, and weird. This season a man kitesurfs into a Category 5 hurricane, another tries to cross the Atlantic in a giant hamster wheel, and a stranded jet skier finds an unlikely romantic connection with a dolphin. With equal parts, humor and heart, IT'S FLORIDA, MAN. is a love letter to the beaches, backwaters, and basements of a misunderstood yet unique state.

Season 3 Cast

The third season will include guest stars Vanessa Hudgens, Chace Crawford, Bob Odenkirk, Anna Camp, Anthony Ramos, Sharon Stone (voice), Taye Diggs, Seth Green, Mo Amer, Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin Nealon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Skyler Gisondo, Stephen Root, Patton Oswalt, Tony Cavalero, Harvey Guillén, Melissa Villaseñor, Brett Gelman, Adam Ray, Daniella Pineda, David Wain, Mike Mitchell, Carl Tart, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Deborah Baker Jr., William Fichtner, Johnny 'Roastbeef' Williams, Chelsea Frei, and Jacob Wysocki.

Episode Rollout

Episode 1 – Hurricane Party: Friday, December 4

During Hurricane Irma, a Florida dad evacuates his family but stays to party with his buddies. When booze, fireworks and gunfire aren't enough, he tries kitesurfing into 150-mph winds.

Guest appearances: Chace Crawford, Skyler Gisondo, Tony Cavalero, Carl Tart, Amanda Lehan-Canto and Deborah Baker Jr.

Episode 2 – Hamster Wheel: Friday, December 11

In Pompano Beach, Florida, a former political prisoner turned endurance athlete decides he's going to run across the ocean — inside a homemade hamster ball.

Guest appearances: Mo Amer, Patton Oswalt and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Episode 3 – Cobra: Friday, December 18

To catch one of Florida's most wanted fugitives, larger-than-life lawman Cobra The Bounty Hunter enlists an unlikely partner: his own prisoner.

Guest appearances: Bob Odenkirk, Taye Diggs, William Fichtner, and Johnny 'Roastbeef' Williams.

Episode 4 – Rockstar: Friday, December 25

In St. Augustine, a tour guide tries to impress a girl by selling table salt as cocaine—and ends up running from customers who want him dead and cops who think he's a drug kingpin.

Guest appearances: Vanessa Hudgens, Seth Green, Stephen Root, Adam Ray, David Wain, and Mike Mitchell.

Episode 5 – Jet Ski: Friday, January 1

When his jet ski runs out of gas, a Miami firefighter drifts out to sea. Lost and hopeless, he prays for a miracle—and it comes in an unlikely form: a telepathic dolphin.

Guest appearances: Anthony Ramos, Sharon Stone (voice), Gabriel Iglesias, Harvey Guillén, Melissa Villaseñor, Daniella Pineda and Jacob Wysocki.

Episode 6 – Mascot: Friday, January 8

A woman breaks into Major League Baseball as the Tampa Bay Rays' mascot—but the freedom of hiding behind the mask goes to her head, leading to a catastrophic meltdown at the World Series.

Guest appearances: Anna Camp, Kevin Nealon, Brett Gelman, and Chelsea Frei.

Season 3 Credits

Co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Jeff Tomsic; co-creator and executive producer Mark Herwick for Range Studios; directors Jeff Tomsic and Dan Opsal; executive producers Danny McBride and Brandon James for Rough House Pictures, Tina Densmore Bell, and Josh Crockett.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery









Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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