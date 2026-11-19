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Prime Video debuted the Burger Mart teaser trailer and announced that the adult-animated superhero series Invincible will debut Season Five on February 17, 2027. The series, from Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, will air exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Still reeling from his role in the Earth-shattering events of last season, in Season Five, Mark searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything - including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear. Mark's forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he's willing to do to save his planet's future - and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance.

Invincible secured consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in voice acting for 2024, 2025 and 2026. Season Four of the Skybound animation series is the most-watched season in the series' history, growing its audience from prior seasons and continuing its critically acclaimed streak with a third straight 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahead of the Season Five debut in February, fans can catch up on previous seasons now on Prime Video.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. The voice cast also includes Jonathan Banks, Eric Bauza, Clancy Brown, Christian Convery, Grey DeLisle, Zoey Deutch, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Danai Gurira, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Tatiana Maslany, Lee Pace, Aaron Paul, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, Jack Quaid, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, Matthew Rhys, and Ben Schwartz.

The series is produced by Skybound Entertainment's in-house animation studio Skybound Animation. The executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Fallout, Heads of State, Reacher, Red One, Road House, The Accountant 2, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Summer I Turned Pretty; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, NWSL, and The Masters Tournament, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry, Kelce, and Earnhardt. Prime members in the U.S. can share many benefits, including Prime Video, with Amazon Family. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock, FOX One, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access, and watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience Shop the Show in the U.S. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

ABOUT SKYBOUND ENTERTAINMENT

Skybound, co-founded by Robert Kirkman and CEO David Alpert, is a creator-first, multiplatform entertainment studio dedicated to transforming bold ideas into global franchises. Home to iconic worlds including Invincible, The Walking Dead, Impact Winter and Stillwater, Skybound brings stories to life across comics, television, film, games, audio, merchandise, collectibles and more. With in-house studios Skybound Animation and game developer Quarter Up - plus strategic acquisitions including Maple Media, Sagafilm and Nine-Four Entertainment - the studio unites creators with worldclass partners, production capabilities and fan communities. Its mission is to build immersive, authentic universes that resonate with audiences for years to come.

FOLLOW INVINCIBLE

Twitter: @InvincibleHQ | @PrimeVideo

Instagram: @Invincible.hq | @PrimeVideo

Facebook: @InvincibleUniverse | @PrimeVideo

TikTok: @invincible.hq | @PrimeVideo

Threads: @invincible.hq | @PrimeVideo

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