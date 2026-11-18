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Infinity Festival announced the winners of its 2026 Monolith Awards during a ceremony Friday evening at Sony Pictures' Mid-Wilshire Campus in Los Angeles. Part of the ninth annual Infinity Festival, the ceremony celebrated 14 achievements across film, animation, gaming, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, honoring the individuals, studios and companies advancing storytelling through creativity and innovation.

Hosted by actress Tia Carrere and visual effects pioneer Paul Debevec, the invitation-only ceremony brought together filmmakers, artists, studio executives and technology leaders to celebrate achievements at the intersection of entertainment and innovation.

This year's winners included LAIKA Studios, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Magnopus, Treatment Studio, Leica Geosystems, ACME AI & FX and Wacom, among others. Previously announced Monolith Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Brad Bird and George R.R. Martin, whose recognition was dedicated in memory of his dear friend Howard Waldrop, were also honored.

2026 Monolith Awards Winners

Monolith Lifetime Achievement Award - Brad Bird: Honored for his career and contributions to animation and filmmaking, including The Iron Giant, The Incredibles and Ratatouille.

Monolith Lifetime Achievement Award - George R.R. Martin: Honored for his decades of world-building and storytelling across literature, television and other entertainment mediums.

Visionary Storytelling Award - LAIKA Studios / Travis Knight: Recognized for the studio's achievements in stop-motion animation and its integration of handcrafted artistry with digital technologies.

Outstanding Experience Award - Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Honored for its contributions to storytelling through technology, design and architecture.

Outstanding Gaming Award - Magnopus, Daft Punk and Fortnite: Recognized for The Daft Punk Experience, an interactive gaming environment built around the electronic music duo's catalog.

Live Immersive Engagement Award - Treatment Studio: Honored for its achievements in immersive entertainment, including work on U2's Sphere production.

Virtual Engagement Award - Mark Andrews: Recognized for achievements in storytelling across animated and virtual environments.

Technology Breakthrough Award - Leica Geosystems: Honored for advancements in reality capture technology for entertainment and digital storytelling.

Outstanding Virtual Production Award - ACME AI & FX: Recognized for its AI-driven production approach for Killing Satoshi.

Outstanding New Media Art Award - Carlos Luna James: Honored for the Los Angeles-based multimedia artist's work combining ancestral knowledge and emerging technologies.

AI Storytelling Excellence Award - Ksawery Komputery: Recognized for creative achievements using artificial intelligence and code.

New Media Platform Award - Shortical: Honored for its platform for scripted microdramas combining human storytelling, AI-powered production and audience development.

2026 Festival Award - Wacom: Recognized for its contributions to making professional creative tools accessible to emerging artists.

Rob Legato Next Gen Award - students and alumni of Rowdy Stephens, Christopher Perazzo, Mary Fisher, Jaime Cortez, Alex Goena: Recognizing emerging talent in film, television and digital media.

Following the ceremony, Bird participated in a fireside conversation with Pixar filmmaker Pete Sohn, followed by a screening of Bird's new animated film, Ray Gunn.

'The Monolith Awards recognize the people and organizations who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in entertainment,' said Mark Lieber, Founder and CEO of Infinity Festival. 'This year's winners represent an incredible range of talent and innovation, from filmmakers and animation studios to artists and technology pioneers. Each is finding new ways to bring stories to life, and we're proud to celebrate their achievements at this year's festival.'

The ceremony took place during the ninth annual Infinity Festival, held November 12-15 in Los Angeles under the theme CONVERGENCE. The festival features programming across film, television, animation, gaming, music and emerging technologies, bringing together industry leaders to explore the intersection of entertainment and innovation. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage noted the festival's return to the Audrey Irmas Pavilion for its ninth edition.

For additional information, visit www.infinityfestival.com.

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