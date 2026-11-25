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The first two episodes of ID's ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE premiere tonight at 9PM ET/PT, with a sneak peek clip now available.

TOXIC EMPIRE investigates how brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate used social media, the promise of wealth, and controversial messaging to build a worldwide following at the center of what's become known as the 'manosphere.' Through exclusive interviews, former followers and associates pull back the curtain on the inner workings behind the Tate brand, describing what some characterize as cult-like tactics used to recruit male followers into their orbit.

The series takes viewers inside the War Room, an international network founded by Andrew Tate for wealthy and ambitious men. It also explores the origins of their webcam business and 'PhD' ('Pimping Hoes Degree') course which former participants allege taught men coercive methods to recruit women into webcamming in order to extract the majority of profits for themselves – a program later shut down amid mounting accusations against the Tate brothers. Over the course of four hours, ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE is the inside story of one of the world's most controversial influencers and the allegations surrounding him.

Following tonight's premiere, ANDREW TATE: TOXIC EMPIRE will roll out over three weeks on Wednesdays at 9PM ET/PT. The docuseries will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

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