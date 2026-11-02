ID Reimagines True Crime Series DEADLY WOMEN with DEADLY WOMEN 2.0, Premiering Weekly

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Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading true crime network, announced a new iteration of its landmark series DEADLY WOMEN. Building upon the enduring legacy of its predecessor which aired for more than 600 episodes on ID, DEADLY WOMEN 2.0 will continue to dive into the motives, psychology and obsessions that led seemingly ordinary women to commit deadly crimes. Guided by criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward and criminal and forensic psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles, the series covers shocking cases from femme fatales to love triangles and scandalous affairs and the psychology behind them and their perpetrators. DEADLY WOMEN 2.0 premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 9PM ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

While continuing to cover dark and provocative cases of women who kill and featuring first-hand accounts from those close to the cases, DEADLY WOMEN 2.0 will delve deeper into the psychology behind the crimes – unpacking the obsession, betrayal, relationship dynamics, and other triggers that factor into these female perpetrators' decision to carry out deadly acts. Over the course of the season, Dr. Michelle Ward and Dr. Rachel Toles will use their extensive backgrounds in criminal and forensic psychology to explore a variety of cases from custody battles and work rivalries that escalate to violence to romantic disputes and forbidden love that turns violent.

The premiere episode unpacks a case from Longmont, Colorado, where a mother consumed by jealousy weaponizes her son to punish the ex who left her for her sister. Then in Gulf Breeze, Florida a domestic dispute over child custody heats up and ends in murder. 'Malicious Moms' premieres on Tuesday, November 10 at 9pm ET/PT on ID.

Episode Rundown

The complete episode rundown for DEADLY WOMEN 2.0 includes:

Dangerous to Love

Premieres Tuesday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

A torrid affair between a body transporter and a coroner descends into a vicious act of revenge, while an obsessed young college student can't tolerate her ex-boyfriend dating someone else.

Fantasy Land

Premieres Tuesday, November 24 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

Two perfect, all-American families. Two men found dead in the middle of the night. Two women who went to deadly extremes in pursuit of a fairytale.

Out of Control

Premieres Tuesday, December 1 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

Police receive an alarming tip-off that turns into a cross-country manhunt for a teenager and her boyfriend twice her age. Elsewhere, a lifetime of drugs and addiction drives a young mother to an unthinkable act.

Happily Never After

Premieres Tuesday, December 8 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

Devoted husband Bob is shot dead by a stranger in the night. Rose and Adam were high school sweethearts, but now Adam is missing, and there's a strange smell in the basement. For these couples, the honeymoon is truly over.

Liar Liar

Premieres Tuesday, December 15 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

They're clever. They're conniving. They're cruel. Truth is meaningless and people are pawns for two of Deadly Women's most dangerous killers… but it's only a matter of time before these master manipulators get caught in their own web of lies.

Toxic Love

Premieres Tuesday, December 22 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

In Las Vegas, a father's last word to his daughter is no, and it costs him his life. While in North Dakota, a woman convinced riches are within reach can't risk anyone getting in her way.

Devious Desires

Premieres Tuesday, December 29 at 9pm ET/PT on ID

A wife and her lover plot to kill her husband, and then torch the house hoping to erase the evidence. A woman who says she's haunted by an assault takes justice into her own hands.

DEADLY WOMEN 2.0 is produced for Investigation Discovery by Beyond Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of media and entertainment group Banijay Entertainment.

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. For exclusive digital content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or YouTube.

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