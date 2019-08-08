ICE: THE MOVIE Heads to Amazon Prime

The true-life FIGURE SKATING drama "Ice: The Movie," from director Peter Paul Basler ("Big Bad Things") is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

"The movie is an exciting sports drama and an amazing story of a figure skater that took over two years to shoot in various states with different ice rinks," said producer Jainardhan Sathyan. "The strongest message of the movie was how sports teaches you how to overcome adversities, but there's also the parallel themes highlighting the importance of a 'mentor-mentee' relationship and the importance of family support on your path to success."

The film, is based upon the true story of figure skater Maddison Bullock, who portrays the lead character, Bailey Grantham, and also wrote and served as executive producer of the film. The movie tells the story of single father Nick Grantham (Patrick O'Brien Demsey) who is approached by a famed Russian FIGURE SKATING coach (Michael Monks) with the opportunity to train his only daughter Bailey (Bullock) alongside skating prodigy Peyton Shaw (Lisa Mihelich) for a shot at figure skating's ultimate prize.

Already, "Ice: The Movie" has been voted among the top 10 ice skating movies by a poll of fans by U.S. Figure Skating, the sport's ruling body in the U.S.

The film is the newest for Sathyan whose work includes such films as "The Matchmaker's Playbook," "The Trouble with Mistletoe," "God's Club" and many others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories