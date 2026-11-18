"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
I WANT YOUR SEX Will Stream Exclusively on HBO Max, Premiering on HBO Linear Channel
Gregg Araki's satire and romantic comedy also features Mason Gooding, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, and Charli XCX.
Magnolia Pictures' I WANT YOUR SEX will make its U.S. streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, December 4. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. I WANT YOUR SEX stars Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, with Charli XCX and Daveed Diggs.
Elliot (Cooper Hoffman), a kind-hearted but unmotivated twentysomething, lands a job with renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), who takes him on as her sexual muse and subordinate. As their charged relationship makes him question his own desires, boundaries, and relationships, the stakes heighten and power dynamics shift in a film that mixes satire, romantic comedy, mystery, and murder.
The film is directed by Gregg Araki, written by Karley Sciortino and Gregg Araki, and produced by Gregg Araki, Seth Caplan, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Courtney L. Cunniff, and Karley Sciortino. The executive producers are Joanne Roberts Wiles, John Friedberg, and Andrew Golov.
HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more. From recent critically acclaimed features like Oscar winners 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' to fan-favorite franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination,' the service offers new movies and favorites from its catalog.
HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is home to entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory.'
HBO is a part of Skydance Corporation and serves programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. HBO's programming includes recent hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and titles including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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