NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Magnolia Pictures' I WANT YOUR SEX will make its U.S. streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, December 4. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. I WANT YOUR SEX stars Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, with Charli XCX and Daveed Diggs.

Elliot (Cooper Hoffman), a kind-hearted but unmotivated twentysomething, lands a job with renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), who takes him on as her sexual muse and subordinate. As their charged relationship makes him question his own desires, boundaries, and relationships, the stakes heighten and power dynamics shift in a film that mixes satire, romantic comedy, mystery, and murder.

The film is directed by Gregg Araki, written by Karley Sciortino and Gregg Araki, and produced by Gregg Araki, Seth Caplan, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Courtney L. Cunniff, and Karley Sciortino. The executive producers are Joanne Roberts Wiles, John Friedberg, and Andrew Golov.

HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more. From recent critically acclaimed features like Oscar winners 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' to fan-favorite franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination,' the service offers new movies and favorites from its catalog.

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is home to entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory.'

HBO is a part of Skydance Corporation and serves programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. HBO's programming includes recent hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and titles including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone