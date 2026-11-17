"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Hutcherson, Lawrence, Harrelson Sing Along in Fallon Elevator
The three stars of the original film stopped by 30 Rock the day of the franchise premiere.
Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson, the original film's central trio from THE HUNGER GAMES, took a sing-along elevator ride with Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rock in a segment shared by TODAY.
The visit came ahead of the premiere of the franchise's latest installment, an event attended by cast members from across the past 15 years and all five Hunger Games films. The three actors stopped by before the premiere night itself.
The elevator bit also appeared as a cold open on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon, Questlove and Tariq shared the car with the three stars. BroadwayWorld covered that segment in Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson Join Fallon Elevator Cold Open.
The newest film in the series, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, is a Lionsgate release set to open in theaters on November 20, 2026. Its soundtrack album, executive produced by Dave Cobb, was released through MCA.
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