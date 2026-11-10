Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for Reality Competition THE CIRCLE

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Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the reality competition series 'The Circle,' premiering November 17 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select international markets.

The series will debut three new episodes weekly at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, airing Tuesdays through Thursdays for five weeks.

The competition kicks off tomorrow, November 11, with the first fan vote of the season.

'The Circle' is back with a brand-new home on Hulu, reimagined as a fast-turnaround interactive event. For the first time celebrities enter the ultimate game of popularity, playing alongside civilians, raising the stakes and the strategy like never before. Some players compete as themselves, while others are catfishing and doing whatever it takes to win. This time, America isn't just watching. Viewers have the power to stir the pot and influence the game in real time. This is a new era for the groundbreaking competition, where fame, strategy, and popularity collide in the biggest season of 'The Circle' yet.

The series is hosted by Tinx.

Credits

'The Circle' is produced by Studio Lambert, together with Omaha Productions, Motion Entertainment, and in partnership with Turnkey Studio Services, a division of Banijay America. Executive producers for Studio Lambert include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O'Driscoll and Stephen Lambert. Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Colin Campbell will executive produce for Omaha Productions and Martin Oxley and Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media company. Susan House serves as showrunner. 'The Circle' is a Banijay Entertainment format.







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