Hollywood Records and Searchlight Release WILD HORSE NINE Soundtrack Scored by Carter Burwell

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Hollywood Records and Searchlight Pictures announced the release of the Wild Horse Nine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring an original score by three-time Academy Award nominated composer Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Burwell provides striking soundscapes that on the one hand evoke the music of classic westerns yet are wholly original. Acoustic guitar blends with Andean instrumentation and gamelan percussion establishing musical themes that reflect the emotion-laden character studies as well as the unique locations of the film set in 1970's Chile and Rapa Nui.

The soundtrack is available digitally on all platforms now, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

A limited edition 2xLP 140 gm Black Vinyl edition and CD featuring Burwell's score and songs appearing in the film performed by Judy Collins, Diana Ross, Harry Belafonte, Hank Williams and more will be available via Mutant on February 5. Preorder is available here.

Wild Horse Nine marks Burwell's fifth collaboration with writer/director Martin McDonagh, having previously worked together on In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Notes Burwell: 'There's a romanticism to it. It's like a late Hollywood Western where the West is disappearing and a tradition is disappearing. I would not have predicted that was what we were going to do, but it really worked.'

The Searchlight Pictures film, written and directed by 7-time Academy Award nominee Martin McDonagh, stars two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich, Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits, and Parker Posey, and is now playing in theaters.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the film's Los Angeles screening and theatrical opening.

Track Listing

1. Our First Big Heads—Sunset Surveillance

2. My Cancer

3. The Dinosaurs

4. Lullaby for Patrice

5. Just the Dallas—Flights to Venice

6. I Met A Horse

7. She's Life and I'm Leaving It

8. Talked To Your Wife—Night Shots

9. I Liked This Horse

10. The Last Morning

11. Peligroso

12. Is It Really True?

13. Rosa and The Dwarf

14. The Greater Good--Fighting With The Cavalry

15. Still Got It

16. I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

17. I'll See You

About Wild Horse Nine

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone's trip to this remote paradise sideways.

About Carter Burwell

Carter Burwell has composed the music for more than 90 feature films, including Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Miller's Crossing, Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Rob Roy, Fargo, The Spanish Prisoner, Gods and Monsters, Velvet Goldmine, Three Kings, Being John Malkovich, O Brother Where Art Thou? (BAFTA Nominee for Film Music), Before Night Falls, A Knight's Tale, Adaptation, No Country for Old Men, In Bruges, Burn After Reading, Twilight, Where the Wild Things Are (Golden Globe Nominee for Best Original Score), A Serious Man, The Blind Side, The Kids Are All Right, True Grit, Anomalisa (2016 World Soundtrack Award Best Song), Hail, Caesar!, Carol (2015 Oscar and Golden Globe Nominee for Best Original Score, won LA Film Critics Choice Award for Best Music Score), The Founder, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, British Independent Film Award for Best Music), The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2019 Oscar shortlist for Best Score), The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021 Oscar shortlist for Best Score), Catherine Called Birdy and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022 Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for original score), Drive-Away Dolls, To Catch a Killer, and Finestkind.

His most recent film scores included Honey Don't! directed by Ethan Coen, written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans, and Good Fortune, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, starring Ansari, Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

For television, Burwell wrote the music for 'The Morning Show' starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Steve Carell, which started its first season in 2019 and completed its third in 2023. Burwell also worked with Todd Haynes on the mini-series 'Mildred Pierce' starring Kate Winslet, for which Burwell was nominated for two Emmy Awards, winning in the category of Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or Special (Dramatic Score).

His theater work includes the chamber opera The Celestial Alphabet Event and the Mabou Mines productions Mother and Lucia's Chapters of Coming Forth by Day.

In 2005, he developed a concert work for text and music titled Theater of the New Ear, presented in New York, London, and Los Angeles. The text, by Joel and Ethan Coen and Charlie Kaufman, was performed by a dozen actors including Meryl Streep, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Hope Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The music was performed by the 8-member Parabola Ensemble, conducted by Mr. Burwell.

His writing includes the essays 'Music at Six: Scoring the News Then and Now,' published in the inaugural issue of Esopus magazine in 2003 and reprinted in Harper's Magazine in 2004, 'No Country For Old Music' in the 2013 Oxford Handbook of New Audiovisual Aesthetics, and 'How Nino Rota Saved Me from a Subterranean Freakout' in Arcana IX, 2021.

About Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group (DMG) spearheads The Walt Disney Company's global music ventures, encompassing recorded music, publishing, and live concerts. As the home of iconic labels like Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records, DMG boasts an extensive portfolio that includes soundtracks from some of the most beloved franchises in entertainment—Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+.

A trailblazer in the industry, DMG releases award-winning and chart-topping albums, including the Grammy-winning Encanto, the Oscar-winning Frozen, and the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy mixtapes. Its rich legacy extends to celebrated compositions from The Mandalorian, iconic scores like Soul (Oscar and Grammy winner), Black Panther, Coco, and Moana, as well as hit video games such as Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Grammy winner), and Star Wars Outlaws.

Recent releases include Wild Horse Nine. Whalefall, Camp Rock 3, Toy Story 5, Moana Live Action and Moana: Voices Across the Ocean executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, alongside television soundtracks for Shōgun, Only Murders in the Building, Zombies, Descendants and Camp Rock franchises, as well as the soundtrack to the video game Marvel's Wolverine. Looking ahead, DMG is set to unveil highly anticipated soundtracks for BEHEMOTH!, Avengers: Doomsday, and Hexed.

With a catalog spanning over eight decades, DMG's music has become a cornerstone of global pop culture. From timeless classics like Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, and Mary Poppins to modern epics such as Avatar and The Lion King, DMG's repertoire continues to define cinematic music history.

Through Disney Concerts, DMG enchants audiences worldwide, producing and licensing thousands of live performances such as Descendants/Zombies/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, Star Wars in Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, Waiting to Exhale, and Marvel's Infinity Saga. These spectacular productions celebrate the music that has shaped storytelling for generations.

DMG also leads in music innovation and discovery with curated playlists, its dedicated SiriusXM station (Channel 133), and the Disney Music Emporium (www.disneymusicemporium.com), an online hub for exclusive vinyl and collector's editions. Beyond soundtracks, DMG represents a dynamic roster of artists and songwriters, including Queen (in the U.S. and Canada), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, almost monday, Freya Skye, Joywave, little image, Adrian Lyles, Hudson Stone, Dewain Whitmore, Tony Ferrari, Lenii, Paris Carney, Rose Tan, and others.

Social Media

Hollywood Records on Instagram: @hollywoodrecords

Hollywood Records on X: @HollywoodRecs

Hollywood Records on TikTok: @hollywoodrecords





Carter Burwell - photo credit Tycho Burwell

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