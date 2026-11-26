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The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its history, and co-host Hoda Kotb discussed the change during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Kotb said the parade will now take place on Saturday instead of Thanksgiving Day.

Meyers introduced Kotb as an Emmy- and Peabody-winning broadcaster, journalist and best-selling author. Kotb said the forecast was the reason for the move. "The winds were like tropical storm force," she said, adding that conditions would have been difficult for the marchers and balloon handlers. She said the postponement leaves time for Saturday's parade, and that an earlier parade will air in the usual slot on Thanksgiving.

Kotb said Al Roker was the one keeping her updated on the weather and that she had been on at least three calls with him before the taping. She noted this was her ninth year co-hosting the parade, which has meant arriving at Thanksgiving dinner after the cooking is done. With the postponement, she said her family now expects her to bring a dish, and that she may need to "come up with a pie or something."

The conversation also turned to her life since leaving the TODAY show. Kotb said she now sleeps until 4:15 a.m. rather than setting a 3 a.m. alarm, and that she has been able to take part in her children's mornings, including breakfast and the walk to school. She said she now drives carpools, including six girls after soccer practice. "The things that matter aren't the big things. It's like all the little things," she said.

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