Hideout Festival Announces First Wave of 2027 Acts Including CHRIS STASSY and Josh Baker

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Hideout Festival 2027 will take place from 29th June - 2nd July 2027 at Zrće Beach, Croatia. The festival has announced a first wave of artists including Chris Stassy, Max Dean, Alisha and Josh Baker, with East End Dubs, Ben Hemsley, Ewan McVicar, Interplanetary Criminal, Rossi., Morgan Seatree, Girls Don't Sync and more also confirmed.

Hideout 2026 sold out in under an hour. Fans can sign up for first access to 2027 tickets.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wed 11th Nov at 10am GMT to registered fans only, for 24 hours or until sell-out. General sale, with remaining tickets, begins Thu 12th Nov at 10am GMT.

Hideout, one of Europe's most celebrated electronic music festivals, has announced the first wave of artists for its 2027 edition, returning to Zrće Beach, Croatia, from 29th June to 2nd July 2027. Bringing together some of the most exciting names in contemporary dance music, the latest announcement sets the stage for another summer of DJs, open-air parties and late nights on the Adriatic coast.

Leading the announcement are Chris Stassy, Max Dean, Alisha and Josh Baker. Joining them is a selection of house, tech house, garage, techno and beyond, with Girls Don't Sync, East End Dubs, Ben Hemsley, Ewan McVicar, Interplanetary Criminal, Rossi., Morgan Seatree, Jamie Fielding, Gaskin, Riordan, Locky and Jamback among the many names confirmed.

Having established himself as one of the most in-demand selectors in underground house music, Chris Stassy brings his blend of groove-driven productions, infectious basslines and curated sets to Croatia. The Dutch DJ and producer has become a defining figure in the contemporary house movement, building a devoted international following through his releases, performances and influential Up The Stuss imprint.

Also confirmed is Josh Baker, the Manchester-born DJ, producer and founder of the You&Me brand. Having built a devoted following through his groove-led house productions, DJ sets and carefully curated parties, Baker has emerged as one of the standout figures in the UK's underground house movement. His blend of rolling basslines, stripped-back rhythms and dancefloor-focused energy makes him a natural fit for Hideout's beachfront stages ahead of his sell out shows at Finsbury next Summer.

A leading figure in the UK's house music scene, Alisha has built an international reputation for her groove-driven productions and high-energy DJ sets. With a sound rooted in rolling basslines, punchy percussion and dancefloor rhythms, she has become a firm favourite on the global club and festival circuit.

Joining her is Max Dean, whose rapid rise through the UK house scene has made him one of the most talked-about names on the circuit. Known for his high-energy sound and a growing catalogue of dancefloor tracks, Dean has become a favourite with a new generation of clubbers and is set to deliver one of the standout performances of the festival.

The announcement also highlights the depth of talent currently driving electronic music forward. East End Dubs, Rossi., Locky, Joss Dean and Julian Fijma bring their underground house sounds, while Ben Hemsley, Ewan McVicar, Girls Don't Sync, Morgan Seatree and DJ HEARTSTRING deliver high-energy club sounds. Meanwhile, Interplanetary Criminal, bullet tooth, Oppidan, MPH, Silva Bumpa and Diffrent add UK garage and bass music to proceedings.

With further appearances from ATRIP, Bella Claxton, Boss Priester, Cam Stockman, Caul.e, CICELY, DART, Dean Turnley, Ellia Jaya, Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer, Emma 2000, Helena Lauwaert, Kepler, Kyle Starkey, LP Rhythm, Paige Tomlinson, Reeshy, Sarah Story, sim0ne, Special Request, TWO FACED, Wildish and more, the 2027 edition spans the full spectrum of contemporary club culture.

Set against the backdrop of Zrće Beach on the Croatian island of Pag, Hideout combines an international DJ lineup with a destination festival experience. From its beachfront clubs and open-air stages to its boat parties and poolside sessions, the festival brings together thousands of music lovers for a celebration of dance music.

This year will also feature a brand new bigger main stage - open every day, fresh production, a brand-new location, and non-stop energy all week long with sets including Max Dean, Chris Stassy, Josh Baker and Silva Bumpa and Interplanetary Criminal.

Full Line Up (A-Z)

ALISHA / ATRIP / Bella Claxton / Ben Hemsley / Boss Priester / Bullet Tooth / Cam Stockman / Caul.e / CHRIS STASSY / CICELY / DAISY / DART / Dean Turnley / Delilah / Diffrent / DJ HEARTSTRING / East End Dubs / Ellam / Ellia Jaya / Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer / Emma 2000 / Ewan McVicar / Faster Horses / Gaskin / Girls Don't Sync / Helena Lauwaert / Interplanetary Criminal / Jamback / Jamie Fielding / Joss Dean / Josh Baker / Julian Fijma / Kepler / Kyle Starkey / L.P. Rhythm / Locklead / Locky / MALUGI / Marsolo / Max Dean / Molly D / Morgan Seatree / MPH / Oppidan / Paige Tomlinson / Reeshy / Riordan / Rossi. / Sarah Story / Silva Bumpa / sim0ne / Special Request / TWOFACED / Wildish

Hideout Festival 2027 takes place from 29th June - 2nd July at Zrće Beach, Croatia. For tickets and further information, visit www.hideoutfestival.com.







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