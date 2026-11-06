Henry Winkler Looks Back on Playing The Fonz With Drew Barrymore

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Henry Winkler reflected on playing The Fonz and the effect the character had on Drew Barrymore during a sit-down with the host on The Drew Barrymore Show. According to the clip's description, Barrymore told Winkler that the HAPPY DAYS character changed her perspective of men.

The conversation centers on Winkler's time in the role and how the character resonated beyond the screen, with Barrymore explaining her own connection to it. The description says the two also cover additional topics beyond The Fonz, though it does not specify what they are.

Winkler has appeared on the program in recent weeks as well. In a separate visit, he discussed the latest installment of his 'Duck Detective' book series and his animated film HEXED, and explained that he does not like horror movies even though he appeared in 'Scream' with Barrymore. Details of that appearance are covered in Henry Winkler Discusses Duck Detective Book Series and Animated Film HEXED.

The Fonz segment gives Winkler a chance to revisit the role with a host who says the character left a lasting impression on her. Barrymore frames the exchange around how the character shaped her view of men.

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