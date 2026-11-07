Henry Winkler Discusses Dyslexia, Hurtful Words and 'Shut Up and Show Up' Mantra

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Henry Winkler sat down with Tamron Hall for a series of conversations covering dyslexia, the words people carry from childhood, his work as a children's book author, and his role in Disney's animated film HEXED. The Emmy-winning actor appeared across several segments of The Tamron Hall Show, which was celebrating his 81st birthday around the time of the visit.

In the first clip, Winkler and motivational speaker Lisa Nichols discuss the lasting effect of criticism, self-doubt, and negative labels. Winkler reflects on being made to feel unintelligent because of his struggles in school, while Nichols describes believing discouraging words spoken by people in positions of authority. Both explain how they learned to challenge those beliefs and move forward. Winkler also shares the phrase he uses to push past self-doubt: "Shut up and show up." A separate shorter clip, titled Henry Winkler on the words we carry, returns to the same theme.

The second clip turns to what has sustained his career. Winkler names two words he lives by, tenacity and gratitude, and talks with Hall about pursuing dreams, being authentic, and finding one's unique gifts. He also discusses his role in HEXED and says his favorite project will always be the next one. He addresses what it means to be cool as well.

In the third clip, Winkler talks about the challenges he faced after playing the Fonz and his lifelong experience with dyslexia. He explains that he initially believed he could not write a book, then teamed up with Lin Oliver and went on to create 41 books. Hearing himself narrate DETECTIVE DUCK: THE MYSTERY OF THE FLASH FLOOD brought an emotional moment he never imagined possible, according to the segment description. Hall also surprises him with artwork from illustrator Dan Santat.

Winkler has been discussing these projects across several recent appearances. He talked about the DETECTIVE DUCK book series and HEXED in a conversation with Drew Barrymore, and in a Good Morning America appearance he noted that the Disney animated film is set to open in theaters Nov. 25.

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