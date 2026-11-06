Henry Winkler Discusses Duck Detective Book Series and Animated Film HEXED

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Henry Winkler sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss the latest installment of his 'Duck Detective' book series and his newest project, the animated film HEXED. The appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show was split into two segments, each covering a different part of the conversation.

In the first clip, Winkler talks through the new 'Duck Detective' book alongside HEXED, which is described as his new movie. The segment also turns to horror films, with Winkler explaining that he does not like horror movies, even though he appeared in 'Scream' with Barrymore. That connection gives the exchange its personal angle, with the two former castmates revisiting the film while Winkler makes his feelings about the genre clear.

The second clip focuses on a different thread of the same visit. Winkler again addresses the 'Duck Detective' series and HEXED, then moves to why he believes it matters to tell someone when you love what they do. The segment frames that idea as the way he shows love to the people who inspire him, a theme that runs through his conversation with Barrymore.

Together, the two clips outline what Winkler is currently working on. The 'Duck Detective' books continue with a new entry, and HEXED is an animated feature that he promoted during the visit. The sources provided do not include release dates or further production details for either project.

The Drew Barrymore Show has recently hosted a run of guests discussing new projects, including Awkwafina, who talked about her series THE UNLIKELY CHEF and met friends and family of employees from her grandmother's restaurant.

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