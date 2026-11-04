Henry Winkler Discusses Disney Film and DETECTIVE DUCK Book

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Henry Winkler discussed his upcoming Disney animated fantasy film and his children's book, DETECTIVE DUCK, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The actor spoke about the new film, which is set to open in theaters Nov. 25. The conversation also turned to DETECTIVE DUCK, the children's book he has written, giving him a chance to address both a feature-film project and a publishing project in the same segment.

The interview centered on those two projects: the animated Disney release arriving in theaters on Nov. 25 and the DETECTIVE DUCK book, which is aimed at young readers.

No additional details on the film's title, cast, or creative team, or on the book's publication, were included in the information provided for this appearance.

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