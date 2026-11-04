Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Henry Winkler Discusses Disney Film and DETECTIVE DUCK Book
The actor spoke about his new animated film role and his children's book in a morning-show interview.
Henry Winkler discussed his upcoming Disney animated fantasy film and his children's book, DETECTIVE DUCK, during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The actor spoke about the new film, which is set to open in theaters Nov. 25. The conversation also turned to DETECTIVE DUCK, the children's book he has written, giving him a chance to address both a feature-film project and a publishing project in the same segment.
The interview centered on those two projects: the animated Disney release arriving in theaters on Nov. 25 and the DETECTIVE DUCK book, which is aimed at young readers.
No additional details on the film's title, cast, or creative team, or on the book's publication, were included in the information provided for this appearance.
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