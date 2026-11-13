Heather Cox Richardson Says Voters Can Change America's Direction

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Historian Heather Cox Richardson said Americans can alter the course of the country if they take part in the political process. 'We really can change the direction of our country if we choose to participate in it,' she told Desi Lydic during an appearance on THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central.

Richardson, the author of Democracy Awakening, discussed her work on the political state of America and her Substack newsletter, Letters from an American, which is the most-read politics newsletter on the platform. She and Lydic compared the 2026 midterms to earlier periods of political change in American history.

The conversation also turned to the Democratic Party's path forward. Richardson described progress as requiring that corrupt leaders be held accountable. Lydic closed the segment with a lighter question, asking which historical figures, living or dead, Richardson would invite to a hypothetical dinner party with her and Donald Trump.

THE DAILY SHOW airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central, with Jon Stewart among its hosts. The program's recent episodes have included interviews with David Byrne and Kyle MacLachlan; BroadwayWorld covered the former in David Byrne on Kafka, Melville and Ideas That Took Decades to Catch On.

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