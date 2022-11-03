Harvey Fierstein to Moderate CASA VALENTINA-Related Documentary Panel

DOC NYC, America's largest documentary festival (running in-person November 9 - 17 and continuing online through November 27), announces Tony Award winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein will guest moderate a Q&A session with French filmmaker Sébastien Lifsz at the US Premiere of the new documentary Casa Susanna, screening at SVA Theatre on Friday, November 11 at 6:45pm.

Utilizing old photographs and oral histories, Casa Susanna tells the story of a New York City Latino broadcaster and his wig-making wife in the sexually repressive atmosphere of the 1950s and early '60s, who created a clandestine haven for cross-dressers in a small Catskills resort.

The story was also the basis of Fierstein's 2014 Broadway play Casa Valentina, which was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.

"With Casa Valentina, Harvey Fierstein shone a beautiful light on this fascinating early chapter of trans identity, and we are thrilled that he will be creating a full-circle moment by leading a conversation with filmmaker Sébastien Lifsz about Casa Susanna," said DOC NYC Artistic Director Jaie Laplante.

After the Nov 11 screening at SVA Theater, Casa Susanna will stream across the US on DOC NYC's Virtual platform, from Nov 12 - 27. Tickets for the SVA Theater screening, as well as all screenings and events at the DOC NYC festival, are available online at https://www.docnyc.net/program/.