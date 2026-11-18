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Harry and Jenna were eliminated from DANCING WITH THE STARS after a semifinal night in which each remaining couple performed two dances, ABC News' Sam Champion reported on Good Morning America. The finale airs live next Tuesday at the same time coast to coast.

Champion's recap covered the night's performances. Connor and Riley opened with a quickstep, and Ari and Jenna followed with a paso doble. Harry paid tribute to his late Glee co-star Nia Rivera by dancing to her version of Valerie. Mora and Mark's samba earned Mora her first perfect score, and Ezra and Daniela received a perfect score for a jive dedicated to the differently abled community. Amber and Pasha performed a salsa with a James Bond-style routine, and Tatiana and Yan closed the show, with Tatiana receiving her first 10 of the season.

On the finale format, Champion said, "The finale is live at the same time, coast to coast, which means everyone can vote in real time." He added that viewers' votes "are mattering." Asked about the remaining contenders, a studio guest said, "I have loved watching Tatiana progress, Connor progress, and I think that's what the audience loved, too." Champion said he will be in the ballroom next week for the finale.

Good Morning America has followed season 35 since its premiere. Earlier coverage includes the double elimination in Week 7, which preceded this semifinal.

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