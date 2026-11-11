My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Harper Steele Recalls Casting Seth Meyers in SNL Sketch
Steele also talked about starring in the Peacock series THE GOOD DAUGHTER during her sit-down with the host.
Harper Steele looked back on casting Seth Meyers in a Saturday Night Live sketch alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Steele spoke with Meyers about her time as a writer on SNL, with the sketch in question serving as the centerpiece of the conversation.
Steele also discussed starring in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, the Peacock series that is now streaming. Her role in the project was a main topic of the segment, which put her work on camera alongside her background as a comedy writer.
According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, THE GOOD DAUGHTER also stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy. Byrne described working on the project with Fahy and Steele during her own Late Night appearance, as covered in Rose Byrne Talks THE GOOD DAUGHTER and Recalls Her Derek Jeter Encounter.
Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC. THE GOOD DAUGHTER is available to stream on Peacock.
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