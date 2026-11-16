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Hallmark's Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True streams on Disney+ and Hulu beginning November 29 in the U.S. and on Disney+ in most international markets, one day after its Hallmark Channel debut.

SYNOPSIS

Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who's also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip's paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they're not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in the Cinderella Wishing Well just might turn their rivalry into romance.

CAST

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True stars Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, and Asher Alexander.

CREDITS

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is executive produced by Jennifer Aspen and Lacey Chabert, produced by David Wulf, and written and directed by Ryan Landels.

Social Media

Instagram: @DisneyPlus; @HallmarkChannel

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TikTok: @DisneyPlus; @HallmarkChannel

X: @DisneyPlus; @HallmarkChannel

YouTube: @DisneyPlus; @HallmarkChannelUSA





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