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Hallmark Media expands its storytelling by returning to the podcast space with Hallmark Moments with Melissa Peterman, a new video podcast rooted in Hallmark's signature themes of joy, heart, and connection, hosted and executive produced by television personality Melissa Peterman (Haul Out the Holly trilogy, Happy's Place). The podcast's first episode premieres on Monday, November 30, with new episodes on Mondays through February 8, 2027. Video episodes will be available to watch on Hallmark+ and YouTube, with audio-only episodes available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

The podcast brings the warmth, nostalgia, and comfort audiences expect from Hallmark into a format that is fresh and relatable, with Peterman's comedic delivery. Through authentic conversations, Peterman offers fans a personal look at the meaningful moments, relationships, and experiences that shaped the people who have appeared on their screens for years. The series is produced in partnership with Daylight Media.

'Hallmark is about the moments that connect us, and this podcast brings that spirit to life,' said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming at Hallmark Media. 'Melissa Peterman has a gift for making people feel at home, so we hope fans listen and feel like they're right there at the table, hearing the stories behind the stars they love.'

'Hallmark has truly become family to me, so I jumped at the chance to Executive Produce and Host this podcast. I have so much fun with the Hallmark family, so it just felt right to set up a microphone and let the fans listen,' said host Melissa Peterman. 'It's a chance to get to know another side of your favorite stars and see their heart and passion beyond the resume. No topic is off limits and we laugh a lot!'

Episode Lineup

Episodes 1-4 will feature the following Hallmark stars, with more surprise guests to be announced at a later date, rounding out the 10-episode season:

Episode 1: Lacey Chabert (Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True) – premieres 11/30

Episode 2: Sharon Lawrence (A Grand Ole Opry Christmas) – premieres 12/7

Episode 3: Jonathan Bennett (Save the Date for Christmas) – premieres 12/14

Episode 4: B.J. Britt (Hearts All Aglow) and Andrew Walker (Christmas in Blue Dog Valley) – premieres 12/21, to be filmed on-site during the Hallmark Christmas Experience

The podcast marks the next chapter in Hallmark's fan-centered business approach, joining a growing range of offerings -- from sold-out cruises to live tours, to new content and products -- that invite fans deeper into the world of Hallmark.

Melissa Peterman is managed by Darris Hatch Management and Production.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is the company's streaming service and membership program featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com.

About Daylight

Daylight is a creator services company and top-five podcast network built to scale reach and monetization for the world's most influential voices across audio, video, and emerging platforms. Daylight's full suite of services spans distribution, audience development, marketing, IP expansion, and technology. The company's studio arm, QCODE, is a premium content studio behind a slate of award-winning scripted podcasts, with original IP adapted for television and film. Together, Daylight and QCODE support creators reaching over 300 million monthly views and downloads across major platforms.

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