Hailee Steinfeld Discusses Voicing the Lead in HEXED and Life as a Mom to Her 6-Month-Old

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Hailee Steinfeld discussed voicing the lead in the new animated Disney film HEXED and becoming a mother during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Two clips from the visit cover the Walt Disney Animation Studios project and life with her 6-month-old baby girl.

In the first clip, Steinfeld talks about taking the lead role in the animated feature. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, she voices Billie, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl who discovers secret magical abilities in the film's coming-of-age story. Steinfeld also recorded a new version of The Cars' 'Magic' for the project, and that cover is available on all streaming services.

The second clip turns to her personal life, with Steinfeld speaking about her baby girl and what the first six months of motherhood have been like. The two topics overlap in the timeline of the project, as Steinfeld has previously said she became a mom while recording her role in HEXED.

That overlap came up in her earlier talk-show appearances as well. BroadwayWorld reported that she spoke with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW about becoming a mother during production on the film, and about working with director Ryan Coogler on Sinners.

For listeners, the complete DISNEY'S HEXED Official Soundtrack is set for release November 20. It features an original score composed by Kris Bowers and Steinfeld's new version of 'Magic'. More on the song is available in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the cover, which also notes that a DISNEY'S HEXED Spotify playlist with several needle drops from the film is now live.

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