 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz

The film follows social media-savvy bank robbers whose viral fame draws the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a software engineer.

By:
HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz

Two new film clips from HOW TO ROB A BANK have been released ahead of the film's theatrical opening. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. It is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli.

The two new clips are titled 'Let's Make Some Content' and 'Let Your Lawyer Do Their Job.'

HOW TO ROB A BANK is only in theaters this Friday. Tickets are available through Amazon.

Amazon MGM Studios presents an 87 North Imagine Entertainment Production, a film by David Leitch.

About the Film

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.

Film Details

Only in Theaters November 13

Directed by: David Leitch

Written by: Mark Bianculli

Produced by: Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., Kelly McCormick, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Ben Ormand, Mark Bianculli

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly

Rating: R for language, some violence and brief drug use

The film's official site is here. Hashtag: #HowToRobABank

HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz Image
Only

HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz Image
Let Your Lawyer Do Their Job

HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz Image
Only

Recent Articles
HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of November Theatrical Release
HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of November Theatrical Release
11/2/2026
HOW TO ROB A BANK Releases First Official Clip With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
HOW TO ROB A BANK Releases First Official Clip With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
10/16/2026
Photos: HOW TO ROB A BANK Trailer Debuts With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
Photos: HOW TO ROB A BANK Trailer Debuts With Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz
9/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts