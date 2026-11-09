My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of Theatrical Opening with Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz
The film follows social media-savvy bank robbers whose viral fame draws the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a software engineer.
Two new film clips from HOW TO ROB A BANK have been released ahead of the film's theatrical opening. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. It is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli.
The two new clips are titled 'Let's Make Some Content' and 'Let Your Lawyer Do Their Job.'
HOW TO ROB A BANK is only in theaters this Friday. Tickets are available through Amazon.
Amazon MGM Studios presents an 87 North Imagine Entertainment Production, a film by David Leitch.
About the Film
In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.
Film Details
Only in Theaters November 13
Directed by: David Leitch
Written by: Mark Bianculli
Produced by: Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., Kelly McCormick, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Ben Ormand, Mark Bianculli
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly
Rating: R for language, some violence and brief drug use
The film's official site is here. Hashtag: #HowToRobABank
Only
Let Your Lawyer Do Their Job
Only
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode