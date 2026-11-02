HOW TO ROB A BANK Film Clips Released Ahead of November Theatrical Release

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Two new film clips have been released for HOW TO ROB A BANK, ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, November 13. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. It is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli.

The new clips are titled 'This is Real Life' and 'The System is Corrupt.'

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs - and their most ambitious heist yet.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is an 87 North Imagine Entertainment production, a film by David Leitch.

Credits

Directed by: David Leitch

Written by: Mark Bianculli

Produced by: Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., Kelly McCormick, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Ben Ormand, Mark Bianculli

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater as Walton, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly

Rating: R for language, some violence and brief drug use

HOW TO ROB A BANK is only in theaters November 13. Tickets and more information are available at the official site. The hashtag is #HowToRobABank.



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