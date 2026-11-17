"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HOUSE OF DAVID: SEASON TWO to Arrive on Digital and DVD
The DVD carries a suggested retail price of $26.98, with Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, and Ayelet Zurer returning in the series.
SEASON TWO will be available on Digital and DVD on November 17, 2026. The DVD carries a suggested retail price of $26.98.
In Season Two of HOUSE OF DAVID, Israel teeters on the brink of chaos as Saul's rule unravels. David's victories and growing renown transform him from shepherd to warrior, drawing devotion and deadly envy. The dawn of the Age of Iron reshapes every battle, with new weapons altering the balance of power. As rival tribes, Philistines, and fractured families push Israel toward civil war, faith and power collide in a kingdom-shaking struggle over the nation's future.
Series Details
Genre: Drama, History, Faith
Rating: TV-14
U.S. Release Date: November 17, 2026
Running Time: Approx. 458 mins. (8 episodes)
Cast: Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, LOUIS FERREIRA, Yali Topol Margalith, Sam Otto, Davood Ghadami, Aury Alby, Ashraf Barhom, Alexander Uloom, Inbar Saban, Eden Saban, Stewart Scudamore, Paolo Luka Noe, Bahia Haifi, Naby Dakhli, Eyal Bukobsa, Reis Daniel
Creator: Jon Erwin
Written by: Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Laura Kenar, Erik Mountain, Ethan Reiff, Cyrus Voris, Jonathan Lloyd Walker
Executive Producers: Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Trey Callaway, Mark McNair, Jonathan Lloyd Walker
Directed by: Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Lynsey Miller, Jeff T. Thomas
DVD Program Information
Specifications are for the DVD release only.
Year of Production: 2025
Title Copyright: House of David © 2025 The Wonder Project, Inc. and Amazon Content Services LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Closed-Captioned: No
Feature Run Time: 458 mins.
Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH
Format: 16x9 (1.78) Presentation
Audio: English 2.0 Dolby Audio
Earlier coverage: HOUSE OF DAVID: SEASON TWO to Arrive on Digital and DVD
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