HELLUVA BOSS Voice Cast to Appear at FAN EXPO Portland With One Helluva Con Event

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Eleven cast members of 'Helluva Boss' are set to appear in Portland, Oregon, as Spindlehorse presents 'One Helluva Con, the Official 'Helluva Boss Convention,'' a premium event at FAN EXPO Portland, January 29-31, at the Oregon Convention Center. The release describes the gathering as one of the largest guest gatherings ever for the series.

Guests Appearing

Richard Horvitz ('Moxxie')

Vivienne Medrano ('Creator')

Brandon Rogers ('Blitzø')

Vivian Nixon Williams ('Millie')

Bryce Pinkham ('Stolas')

Erica Lindbeck ('Loona')

Barrett Wilbert Weed ('Octavia')

Rochelle Diamante ('Beelzebub')

Eric Schwartz ('Chazwick')

Georgie Leahy ('Stella')

Harvey Guillén ('Vassago')

And more to come

The stars will greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs for FAN EXPO Portland attendees. Purchasers of 'One Helluva Con' tickets receive expanded access.

Ticket Options

Two ticket types are available, the Helluva Con Experience and Ultimate Helluva Con Experience. Both include admission to all three days of FAN EXPO Portland; an exclusive lanyard, collectible poster, collectible bag, con ribbon, holographic trading card and collectible pin; exclusive access to certain One Helluva Con events; priority access to ALL One Helluva Con events; priority access to official panels, Hellaverse VA's autograph signings, Beelzebub After Party and exclusive meet & greet access.

The Ultimate Helluva Con Experience adds an exclusive friendship bracelet, exclusive holographic variant trading card (in place of the card issued to Helluva Con Experience purchasers), sticker pack, general admission ticket to Beyond the Hellaverse, and VIP signings.

Fans 18+ can purchase either level of tickets at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/one-helluva-con/. Updates to One Helluva Con, the Official Helluva Boss Convention will continue until the show dates, so fans are encouraged to follow FAN EXPO Portland and Spindlehorse to stay up to date.

About FAN EXPO Portland

FAN EXPO Portland (@fanexpoportland) is described as the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at http://www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

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